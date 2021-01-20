Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 165 by Analysts at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

MKS traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.70 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -16.39. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

