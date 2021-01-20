Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.40 ($1.76). 6,419,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196,648. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.85.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total value of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

