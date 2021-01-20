Marlin (POND) Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $19.98 million and $5.12 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

