Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. 2,334,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

