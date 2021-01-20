Mathes Company Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

