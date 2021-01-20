MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.01. 5,603,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,071. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

