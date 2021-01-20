MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $849.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $702.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a market capitalization of $804.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

