MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 441.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,139. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

