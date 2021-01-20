Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.56. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

