Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.45. 3,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

