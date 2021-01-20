Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at BTIG Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,822,647.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

