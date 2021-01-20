Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.17. 90,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

