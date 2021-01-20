Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $22.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 2,221,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.