Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 225.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

