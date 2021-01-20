Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.