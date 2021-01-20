Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.
Metro Company Profile
