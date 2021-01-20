Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

