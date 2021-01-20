Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

