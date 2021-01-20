Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 1,243,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

