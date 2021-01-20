Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average of $212.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

