Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) (CVE:MHI) Trading Down 11.8%

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) (CVE:MHI)’s stock price was down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$2.78 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) Company Profile (CVE:MHI)

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. focuses on real estate investment. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.