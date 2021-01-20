Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,177 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after buying an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $769,393,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.32.

NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

