Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,648 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of SH stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

