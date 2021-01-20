Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393,648 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.