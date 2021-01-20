Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $33,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $467,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,456 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNET opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

