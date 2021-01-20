Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.