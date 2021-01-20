Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

