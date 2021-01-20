Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $197,541.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $321.99 or 0.00937508 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00122111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00259945 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 12,472 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

