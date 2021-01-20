Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be purchased for about $220.57 or 0.00654328 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $19,968.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00120602 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00072006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00264815 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065464 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 16,863 tokens. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

