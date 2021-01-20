Mizuho Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $49.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

