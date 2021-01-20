MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,117 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

