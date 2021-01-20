Morgan Stanley Acquires 18,292 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE DCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $651.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.