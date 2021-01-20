Morgan Stanley Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $22.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

HAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 152.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

