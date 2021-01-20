Morgan Stanley Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.32.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $69.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.55. 607,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.65. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

