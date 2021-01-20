Morgan Stanley Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.