Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. 551,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

