Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASPN opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

