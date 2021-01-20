Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 120.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

