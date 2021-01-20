Morris Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,726 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.15. 621,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,015. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $313.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

