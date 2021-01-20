Morris Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $220.62. The stock had a trading volume of 951,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

