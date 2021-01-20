Morris Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,564,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. 2,048,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,021. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

