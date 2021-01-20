Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $164.10. The stock has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.