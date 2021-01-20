Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,263. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.