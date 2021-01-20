Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. 10,297,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

