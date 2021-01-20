MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading 5.3% Higher

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.00. 167,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 287,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.