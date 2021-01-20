Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,443. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

