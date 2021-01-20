Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOTS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

