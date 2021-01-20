Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.