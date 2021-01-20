Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after acquiring an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 16.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

