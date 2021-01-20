Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $33.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. 982,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

