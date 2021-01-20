NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 8.2%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 278,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 164,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

