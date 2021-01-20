NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 8.2%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price was up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 278,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 164,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
